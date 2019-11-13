Jimmy Fallon Almost Got Judd Apatow Arrested After a Candy Fight—And He's Still Mad

Note to self: Never get into a candy fight with Jimmy Fallon.

On Tuesday, Judd Apatow stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed that his last appearance on the show didn't go according to plan.

"I remember it exactly because it was terrifying," the stand-up comedian began. "The show provides a car—I don't think to be nice, but just to make sure you're on time and you show up. And so, I'm leaving. I'm in the car, driving down, I guess, like, Fifth Avenue, and suddenly something hits me in the face. And it's a piece of candy."

Of course, the culprit was none other than the late night host. "And I look left and there's Jimmy in his car, like laughing at me," Judd continued. "And so then, I take a piece of candy—you know, we're going like 30 miles per hour down the street—and I, like, toss one at him. And then you toss one at me."