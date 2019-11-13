The Real Housewives of Orange County's Kelly Dodd "Train" Rumor Origins Revealed

According to Tamra, that fateful dinner where she said “the train” was the third or fourth time Vicki brought up knowing rumors about Kelly, so she called her bluff.

“In my defense, I never did it in a malicious way in my head, I don’t know maybe it was just the tequila or whatever. If you’re going to keep saying, ‘I know something, I know something, but I’m not going to tell,’ I’m going to go ahead and say it if you don’t say it. Because she did this with Shannon and David and we had to listen to it for two years. I’m like, I don’t want another two years of this…just get it out,” Tamra said.

