The Real Housewives of Orange County's Kelly Dodd "Train" Rumor Origins Revealed

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 6:59 AM
Who knew a majority of the drama on The Real Housewives of Orange County would be about a rumored sexual act, "the train"? Well, if you've been watching any Real Housewives show, you probably could've predicted it as the drama often surrounds a specific, head-scratcher of an event or rumor. And here we are on RHOC and the ladies are still arguing over who started the train rumor about Kelly Dodd.
On camera, Tamra Judge first brought it up after Vicki Gunvalson started vaguely alluding to it. Where did Vicki hear it from?
"What had happened is Shannon and Vicki had gone out in Newport and they met one Kelly's—I don't know if it's a current friend, but it was a friend that she had known for a long time—and he told them the story about how she does cocaine and that one time she pulled a train in a public place and a lot of other things," Tamra said on the RHOC after show.
Vicki brought up the cocaine allegations at the season 13 reunion.
On the after show, Kelly acknowledged the friend who reportedly told Vicki and Shannon Beador about the train and said he was a bit of a "shyster." She asked him why he would say something and Kelly said he relayed that Vicki and Shannon were looking for dirt.
"I made it very clear when we left the restaurant, I'm like, ‘That's an outrageous story. You're not bringing that up again,'" Shannon said.
According to Tamra, that fateful dinner where she said “the train” was the third or fourth time Vicki brought up knowing rumors about Kelly, so she called her bluff.
“In my defense, I never did it in a malicious way in my head, I don’t know maybe it was just the tequila or whatever. If you’re going to keep saying, ‘I know something, I know something, but I’m not going to tell,’ I’m going to go ahead and say it if you don’t say it. Because she did this with Shannon and David and we had to listen to it for two years. I’m like, I don’t want another two years of this…just get it out,” Tamra said.
As for Braunwyn Windham-Burke spilling the beans, she chalked that up to being green when it came to filming. Click play on the video above for how the RHOC tried to protect Kelly.
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
