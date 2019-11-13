Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell’s Wedding Video Will Make You Believe In Love

by emily belfiore | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 6:52 AM

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Here comes the bride!

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell gave fans an intimate look into their wedding with a beautiful new video. Featuring footage from their October nuptials, the newlyweds captured special moments from before the ceremony, the altar, the reception and everything in between—and they look head-over-heels in love!

As if it couldn't be any more romantic, Chris' song "Big, Big Plans" plays throughout the video, which he wrote for Lauren before asking her to marry him. In the song, the country crooner hints that the big proposal is coming and reveals that he's already envisioning married life with the Bachelor alum.  

"She don't know I got some big, big plans," he sings. "Build a little house out on some hand-me-down land / Find a little island where we go to get tan/ I bet we take our kids down there one day / And I know she wouldn't mind if I / Did a little somethin' like find a flight / Overnight to paradise and leave tonight/ And I'ma put a diamond on her hand."

Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell's Most Adorable Moments

Their wedding video is actually part two of the song's music video. Chris debuted the first part back in June when he and Lauren got engaged.

Thrilled about the project's completion, Chris shared a snippet of the wedding video with his fans on his Instagram. He wrote, "Excited to share part two to this song and share with y'all a little bit of our big big day!"

Chris and Lauren began dating back in 2018 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 66th Annual BMI Country Awards that November. Lauren, who appeared on season 20 of The Bachelor, was previously engaged to Ben Higgins.

Further confirming that they were the real deal, Chris and Lauren walked the 2018 CMAs red carpet together and he couldn't help but gush over his new love. "She's the first date that I've ever brought to any award show," he told E!'s Carissa Culiner. "She's an amazing girl, no doubt about it."

