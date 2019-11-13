How Kevin Hart Is Fighting His Way Back to Normal

Standing behind him is a crew of cheerleaders, including his wife of three years, his daughter Heaven, 14, and his sons Hendrix, 12, and nearly 2-year-old Kenzo. "He has had family and friends around him throughout his recovery," shared the source. "They are all amazed at how well he is doing and how much progress he has made. He is working very hard to get back to 100 percent."

In some ways he does appear fully recharged, going out to play poker with Jay-Z and getting back on the road with another vintage ride, his 1969 Camaro. And though his attorney said the always hustling multi-hyphenate "doesn't anticipate going back to work full time" until 2020, he has resumed some obligations, returning to his SiriusXM radio show Laugh Out Loud yesterday and keeping his eye trained on the promotional schedule for next month's Jumanji: The Next Level.

"He has all of the Jumanji press coming up on his calendar," says the insider, "and wants to make sure he is part of it." Which, you would expect little else from the man who released three movies this year (some six more are in the works) while also juggling stand-up and producing responsibilities.