Taylor Swift’s "Lover" Remix With Shawn Mendes Will Forever and Always Be a Favorite

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 5:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Swifties and Mendes Army, rejoice!

Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes have teamed up for a gorgeous remix of her hit song "Lover," marking the first time that the music superstars have collaborated. Taylor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news with her fans, giving the "In My Blood" singer a special shout-out in the process.

"Well guys it finally happened: WE DID A COLLABORASHAWN," she wrote. "Sending out a whole entire THANKS BUDDY to @shawnmendes rn—I'm so stoked that our remix of Lover is out NOW!"

Shawn appears on the song's second chorus and brings his rock-n-roll charm to the vintage-sounding pop hit. Surprise: His verse features new lyrics! Could these be inspired by Shawn's real-life love Camila Cabello? The duo do appear to be head-over-heels in love, especially after their PDA-packed courtside basketball date on Monday. 

"We could light a bunch of candles and dance around the kitchen, baby," Shawn sings. "Pictures of when we were young would hang on the walls." 

Watch

Necessary Realness: Loving Taylor Swift

"We could sit on the stoop," he continues. "I'll sing love songs to you when we're eighty / see I finally got you now, honey, I won't let you fall."

 Taylor and Shawn come together for the romantic song's pre-chorus, harmonizing beautifully with one another: "Can I go where you go? / Can we always be this close? / Forever and ever." You know the rest.

Shawn also added some flare to the bridge. "Look in my eyes they will tell you the truth / the girl in my story has always been you," he belts. "I'd go down with the Titanic, it's true, for you." And, in true Shawn fashion, he ended the song with some velvety rifts.

Equally as excited about the collab, Shawn also shared a little message on social media. "Thank you @taylorswift for letting me join you on such a beautiful song," he captioned his post. "'Lover' remix is out now." 

Listen to Taylor and Shawn's dreamy duet in the video above!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Carrie Underwood, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Watch Carrie Underwood Hilariously Prank—And Serenade—Nashville Shoppers

The MixtapE!, Bad Bunny, Rosalia, Latin Grammy Awards

The MixtapE! Presents Rosalía, Bad Bunny and More 2019 Latin Grammy Nominee Must-Listens

Kristen Bell, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 2019

Kristen Bell and Jimmy Fallon’s History of Disney Songs Is Absolutely Magical

Selena Gomez, Julia Michaels

Watch Selena Gomez's Surprise Performance at BFF Julia Michaels' Concert

Watch Selena Gomez Perform With Julia Michaels

Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Simon Cowell, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, One Direction

Simon Cowell Predicts a One Direction Reunion Within 5 Years

Lil Reese

Rapper Lil Reese in Critical Condition After Being Shot Near Chicago

TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Shawn Mendes , Music , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.