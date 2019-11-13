Watch Carrie Underwood Hilariously Prank—And Serenade—Nashville Shoppers

YouTube
by emily belfiore | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 5:13 AM
YouTube
Maybe next time she'll think before she pranks!
Carrie Underwood fans got a treat on Tuesday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live when the "Cry Pretty" singer went incognito for the show's "Undercover Sing" segment. After setting up hidden cameras in a Nashville boot shop, Carrie—set to host the 2019 CMA Awards on Thursday—waited in the back to surprise customers with a serenade.
Singing to the tune of her hit "Before He Cheats," Carrie kicked things off when three customers began scanning the aisles of cowboy boots. "Right now, we got three ladies who wanna buy some cute boots to go line dancing," she sang over the loud speaker. "Right now, one lady has purple hair. She's the punk rock one, gonna get some boots now."
The ladies quickly caught on to the prank. "These girls are coming from Virginia," Carrie continued before going to the floor to meet the shoppers. "Virginia is for lovers, lovers of boots. This lady is laughing because she knows that I'm singing 'bout her and her boots."
Next up was John, a friendly shopper that really wanted some boots. "John is holding onto his shoes," she sang. "If he doesn't get boots, he'll have the blues. Take it from me, Carrie Underwood."
Taking things up a notch, Carrie then asked John to do a dance. "If you do a dance for me," she began. "You're gonna get those cowboy boots for free. So start moving and shake your derrière."
But alas John's simple booty shake wasn't enough for the Grammy winner. "Dance again and don't you stop," Carrie belted out. "In your cute blue sweater top. I promise those boots will be on me."
And that's just the beginning.
Watch Carrie prank the shoppers in the hilarious video above!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?