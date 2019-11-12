Chrissy Teigen ''Cannot Wait'' for the Backlash Against John Legend's Sexiest Man Alive Title

Love him or hate him, John Legendis People's Sexiest Man Alive.

Although, it seems that his wife, Chrissy Teigen, would prefer that you hate him. Just moments after making the big reveal, Chrissy jokingly tweeted, "I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it's my new Starbucks holiday cup."

Luckily, Chrissy didn't have to wait that long. As expected, there's already a lot of discussion surrounding the annual cover star and his sexy attributes, or lack thereof. One person tried to insinuate that John isn't attractive enough for the title because they "highly doubt he could me over his shoulder, or defend" them, as if that's what qualifies as "sexy."

Of course, Chrissy came to John's defense. "Can I try to throw you," the Cravings cookbook author quipped.

Meanwhile, their kids, Luna and Miles don't seem to have any opinion on the matter.