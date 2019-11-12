Seth Rogen Breaks Down How He's Spent More Than $21,000 on Postmates

While we'd rather spend $21,000 on a house, the Rogens spend that on Postmates.

Looks like that Lion King paycheck is coming in clutch for Seth Rogen who is the latest celebrity to be featured in Postmates' spotlight series, The Receipt. According to Postmates' breakdown of Seth and his wife Lauren Miller's expenses on the app, the two have spent a total of $21,320 in the last five years. That translates to roughly $4,200 a year.

"Because we don't usually have time to cook, we order food a lot. The hardest times are when neither of us have a food vision for the night," the couple shared with Postmates. "That's when someone has to dig deep and find the craving within."

But it sounds like when the two have a craving, they make sure to treat themselves to the fullest. According to their Postmates receipts, their most expensive order was a $276 Sugarfish order.