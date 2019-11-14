Best Target Black Friday Deals 2019

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Image
by Katherine Riley | Thu., Nov. 14, 2019 3:00 AM
Black Friday 2019 is just two weeks away! And while we're already shopping amazing pre-Black Friday sales, we're covering the bases and bringing you the best deals to wait for too. Today's Black Friday target? Target, of course!
Savvy shoppers can get early access to Target's Black Friday deals with RedCard or Target Circle on Nov. 27. And on Nov. 29 only: Spend $50 and get a coupon for 20% off a future shopping trip in stores or online Dec. 3–14.
From air fryers to Beats headphones to Apple iPads and toys and smart home tech—scope out Target's top doorbusters and deals below.
Looking to score on tablet? Look no further: Save $300 on this 10.5" Apple iPad Pro with wi-fi + cellular and 64GB storage capacity. This deal is available on Target.com NOW.
We are living for this adorable camper cat scratcher. Available NOW, it's part of Target's Buy 1, Get 1 40% off with same-day order services, so you can snag your kitty the Ski Chalet Scratcher or the Pop Open Cat House/Tunnel too!
We can attest that Beats wireless headphones are SO worth the investment. And for $300 off? Sign us up! Target has them in glossy black, gold, rose gold and silver. This deal is available on Target.com NOW, so we recommend shopping ASAP before these sell out.
The Google Home Mini is one of Black Friday 2019's most popular items, and Target will be selling them for only $19 from Nov 28 to Nov. 30. That's a $30 savings or 60% off! At that price, you can get one for every room.
Black Friday 2019's other must-have? Air fryers! And you can save $50 on this 3-quart option from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30. Yep, that's half off. You know we're adding this one to our cart.
Ready for one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen yet? Save $1,827.66 (or 68% off) on this Dell laptop computer. This deal is available NOW on Target.com.
Vroom, vroom! From Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, save $30 (or 50%) on this fab Barbie toy set, which includes two dolls, a convertible and a carry-all closet. Hey Santa, can we get the real-life version of this for Christmas? (See more Black Friday toy deals!)
Of course you need a tree to put all of your great deal under! From Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, save $30 (or 50%) on this Christmas tree with either multicolor or clear lights.
See the best Black Friday deals on wearable tech, smart home products and toys, plus 15 early Black Friday sale items we're adding to our shopping bag now.
