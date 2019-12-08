Cash Warren's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Dec. 8, 2019 9:00 PM
If you think men can't shop for the holidays, you clearly haven't met Cash Warren.
The proud dad and Pair of Thieves co-founder has already started thinking about the perfect gifts for wife Jessica Alba and his family. Lucky for us, he's getting in the Christmas spirit early and sharing some picks with us.
"I'm most looking forward to good quality time with the family and singing Christmas carols with Jessica's grandparents," Cash shared with E! News exclusively when forming his 2019 Holiday Gift Guide.
And whether you're picking out Honest Company products, comfortable underwear or a swag filled go-kart, Cash has some advice for shoppers across the country.
"Gift giving isn't all about things—I think the best advice is to layer in some heart," he shared. "I'm a big card guy—I think a meaningful card always makes any gift you are giving that much more special." Well said, Cash!
"Our new premium line uses the most luxurious tencel fabric that is naturally breathable and the softest ever," Cash explained. "It's affordable luxury for your man."
"I love this one because it's super powerful but doesn't make noise," Cash shared. "Giving your significant other a massage has never been so easy."
"Cuyana makes amazing everyday essentials. Jessica loves their bags," Cash shared.
"The girls in my family are obsessed with all the Honest Beauty products but especially the liquid lipsticks which also make a great stocking stuffer," Cash revealed.
"Everyone in my house uses these for their hair after the shower," Cash revealed to us. "The leopard print makes it fun. This is a great stocking stuffer as well."
"I love Clare V's stuff. [My daughter] Honor said fanny packs are really cool right now so I'm inclined to listen," the proud dad shared.
"Our family loves playing games together especially during the holidays," Cash explained to us. "This is a great twist on an old classic for family fun."
"Simple daily skincare for dudes," Cash shared when recommending two Honest Beauty products for guys. We're in!
"These are so much fun and will definitely make allllll the scooter riders jealous of your swag," Cash shared.
"Your girl will be the envy of all her friends and Instagram followers with this beaut," Cash joked. "And maybe if you are lucky, she will let you borrow it too (even if it's just for the gram)."
"Our newest drop—I have been living in these around the house," Cash confessed. "Jessica sleeps in them too."
"My wife can never have enough jewelry so that is always a gift staple in our house," Cash shared with us. "Some of our faves are Jennifer Zeuner (which is super budget friendly), Anita Ko, The Last Line and Jennifer Meyer. You are in great hands with any and all of those."
"These are literally the most comfortable everyday underwear on the planet. Trust me!" Cash proclaimed to us.
"These tumblers are the best way to stay hydrated," Cash promised us. "The ice doesn't melt and it makes you feel good about saving the planet one less plastic bottle and/or straw at a time."
"This is my new go-to carry-on. Lightweight but somehow fits everything you need with extra pockets to keep you organized," the busy traveler shared. "The dopp kit fits all of your toiletries perfectly and they have different sized makeup cases for the ladies as well."
"Because girls need socks too! These are great for wearing with boots, sneakers, for workouts or just around the house," Cash explained.
"Love these sweaters because they are easy to wear and great for dressing up or down," Cash shared. "I have both the black and the navy."
"No frills, no prints, just practical men's clothes that look good on everyone and are easy to wear," the red carpet pro shared. "These pants are my current fave."
"Joya has the dopest candles and perfumes on the planet hands down. Plus they are locally made in Brooklyn," Cash explained.
