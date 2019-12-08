EXCLUSIVE!

Cash Warren's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Dec. 8, 2019 9:00 PM

If you think men can't shop for the holidays, you clearly haven't met Cash Warren.

The proud dad and Pair of Thieves co-founder has already started thinking about the perfect gifts for wife Jessica Alba and his family. Lucky for us, he's getting in the Christmas spirit early and sharing some picks with us.

"I'm most looking forward to good quality time with the family and singing Christmas carols with Jessica's grandparents," Cash shared with E! News exclusively when forming his 2019 Holiday Gift Guide.

And whether you're picking out Honest Company products, comfortable underwear or a swag filled go-kart, Cash has some advice for shoppers across the country.

"Gift giving isn't all about things—I think the best advice is to layer in some heart," he shared. "I'm a big card guy—I think a meaningful card always makes any gift you are giving that much more special." Well said, Cash!

Read

Holiday Gifts for Him 2019

Pair of Thieves Gold Line

"Our new premium line uses the most luxurious tencel fabric that is naturally breathable and the softest ever," Cash explained. "It's affordable luxury for your man."

Ecomm: Cash Warren Gift Picks
$36 Underwear $60 T-Shirt
Hyperice—Hypervolt Vibration Massage Device

"I love this one because it's super powerful but doesn't make noise," Cash shared. "Giving your significant other a massage has never been so easy."

Ecomm: Cash Warren Gift Picks
$349 Best Buy
Cuyana Handbags

"Cuyana makes amazing everyday essentials. Jessica loves their bags," Cash shared.

Ecomm: Cash Warren Gift Picks
Prices Vary Cuyana
Honest Company Liquid Lipstick

"The girls in my family are obsessed with all the Honest Beauty products but especially the liquid lipsticks which also make a great stocking stuffer," Cash revealed. 

Ecomm: Cash Warren Gift Picks
$13 Honest Company
Poohs x Aquis Hair Turban

"Everyone in my house uses these for their hair after the shower," Cash revealed to us. "The leopard print makes it fun. This is a great stocking stuffer as well."

Ecomm: Cash Warren Gift Picks
$38 Poosh
Clare V. Leather Fanny Pack

"I love Clare V's stuff. [My daughter] Honor said fanny packs are really cool right now so I'm inclined to listen," the proud dad shared.

Ecomm: Cash Warren Gift Picks
$275 Nordstrom
Pictionary Air

"Our family loves playing games together especially during the holidays," Cash explained to us. "This is a great twist on an old classic for family fun."

Ecomm: Cash Warren Gift Picks
$20
$18 Best Buy
Honest Beauty Gel Cleanser and Hydrogel

"Simple daily skincare for dudes," Cash shared when recommending two Honest Beauty products for guys.  We're in!

Ecomm: Cash Warren Gift Picks
$13 Gel Cleanser $20 Hydrogel Cream
Segway Ninebot Go-kart

"These are so much fun and will definitely make allllll the scooter riders jealous of your swag," Cash shared.

Ecomm: Cash Warren Gift Picks
$799 Segway
Déesse Pro Mask Next Generation

"Your girl will be the envy of all her friends and Instagram followers with this beaut," Cash joked. "And maybe if you are lucky, she will let you borrow it too (even if it's just for the gram)." 

Ecomm: Cash Warren Gift Picks
$1,900 Déesse
Pair of Thieves Loungewear

"Our newest drop—I have been living in these around the house," Cash confessed. "Jessica sleeps in them too." 

Ecomm: Cash Warren Gift Picks
$50 Pair of Thieves
Jewelry

"My wife can never have enough jewelry so that is always a gift staple in our house," Cash shared with us. "Some of our faves are Jennifer Zeuner (which is super budget friendly), Anita KoThe Last Line and Jennifer Meyer. You are in great hands with any and all of those." 

Ecomm: Cash Warren Gift Picks
Prices Vary Jennifer Zeuner
Pair of Thieves Cool Breeze Undies

"These are literally the most comfortable everyday underwear on the planet. Trust me!" Cash proclaimed to us.

Ecomm: Cash Warren Gift Picks
Prices Vary Pair of Thieves
Yeti Tumblers

"These tumblers are the best way to stay hydrated," Cash promised us. "The ice doesn't melt and it makes you feel good about saving the planet one less plastic bottle and/or straw at a time."

Ecomm: Cash Warren Gift Picks
$35 Yeti
Béis Luggage

"This is my new go-to carry-on. Lightweight but somehow fits everything you need with extra pockets to keep you organized," the busy traveler shared. "The dopp kit fits all of your toiletries perfectly and they have different sized makeup cases for the ladies as well."

Ecomm: Cash Warren Gift Picks
$198 Nordstrom
Pair of Thieves Women's Low-Cut Socks

"Because girls need socks too! These are great for wearing with boots, sneakers, for workouts or just around the house," Cash explained. 

Ecomm: Cash Warren Gift Picks
$30
$20 Pair of Thieves
Norse Projects Sweaters

"Love these sweaters because they are easy to wear and great for dressing up or down," Cash shared. "I have both the black and the navy."

Ecomm: Cash Warren Gift Picks
$195 Norse Projects
Jil Sander Mens Clothes

"No frills, no prints, just practical men's clothes that look good on everyone and are easy to wear," the red carpet pro shared. "These pants are my current fave."

Ecomm: Cash Warren Gift Picks
$390 Jil Sander
Joya Candles

"Joya has the dopest candles and perfumes on the planet hands down. Plus they are locally made in Brooklyn," Cash explained.

Ecomm: Cash Warren Gift Picks
$88 Net-a-Porter

Gift giving is just beginning! See more 2019 Holiday Gift Guides from your favorite celebrities now.

—Originally published Nov. 21, 2019, at 4 a.m. PT

