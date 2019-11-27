Jenni "JWoww" Farley's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Gift guides are here!

Let's face it: It's time to start shopping for the most important people on your holiday and Christmas list. Fortunately, Jenni "JWoww" Farley is here to help.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star squeezed in some time to share her top gift picks exclusively for E! News. Let's just say all the guidos and meatballs better pay attention.

"I think the best gifts are those that are thoughtful and personal," JWoww shared with us before kicking off the Christmas season. "I'm looking forward to spending time with my kids and creating more memories with them."

Step away from the gym, your tan and that laundry and get shopping with JWoww's picks below.