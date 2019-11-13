Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays are right around the corner and we have one thing on our minds: Black Friday deals! Worried about the impending cyber sales and whether or not you can get in on the action? Never fear, fashionistas! With so many brands and department stores putting their items up for early bird shoppers, it's hard to keep track of everything.

In an effort to get ahead of the curve—and make your holiday shopping easier—we've handpicked our favorite items from the best brands at prices just for you. One we're excited about is Nordstrom's Black Friday deals!

Want to score some Sam Edelman suede booties? They'll be marked down $78 from $130. That's nearly half off! What about some skincare and beauty discounts? You'll be able to score a Dermaflash Dermapore for $85 from $99 and all your go-to MAC lipsticks at $20 from $37. Prices will drop starting Wednesday, Nov. 27th, but quantities are limited, so plan ahead to get yours before they are gone!

Here are ten of our favorite deals below.