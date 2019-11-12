Watch Kristen Stewart Fangirl Over Robert Pattinson As Batman

by emily belfiore | Tue., Nov. 12, 2019 11:58 AM
It's all love here!
Kristen Stewart showed her ex Robert Pattinson—the latest star to suit up as Batman—some love during a recent interview with Fandango. Joined by her Charlie's Angels co-stars Naomi Scott and Ella Balinksa, the trio was asked to list their favorite caped crusaders and Kristen had the sweetest response.
"Robert Pattinson—yet to find out," she answered, which was met with applause from her fellow Angels. "I have all the faith."
After a quick fangirl session over Robert and Zoë Kravitz, who will be playing Catwoman in the upcoming flick, Kristen gushed over her talented former boyfriend. "I cannot wait to see that," she raved. "I've known those guys for a long time, obviously."
So, who is Kristen's runner-up for the best Batman? She said Michael Keaton is her second favorite. "I mean, for me, like Michael Keaton is definitely the one," she added. "It's really fun to watch Michael Keaton be like, ‘Hey.' I can't wait to hear Rob be like ‘I'm Batman.'"
This isn't the first time that Café Society star has weighed in on Robert playing the iconic comic book hero. Back in May, Kristen said that he's the best person for the role.
"Oh man, I feel like he's the only guy that could play that part," she told Variety. "I am so happy for him, it's crazy. It just feels like, I dunno. I'm very, very happy about that. I heard that and I was like, 'Oh man!' Yeah, yeah, it's awesome."
Kristen and Robert dated for three years while playing couple Bella and Edward in the Twilight films. The duo broke up in 2013, but according to Kristen, they would've gotten married if they had stayed together.
Speaking to Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Kristen explained that she was head over heels for The King star but they struggled with keeping their relationship out of the public eye. The former couple wanted to "keep it ours" but ultimately felt that it had hurt them in the long run.
"But then you deprive yourself of so many experiences," she recalled. "We didn't walk down the street holding hands because we were like, 'We don't wanna give it to 'em.' But then, we didn't get to walk down the street holding hands, and it sucked."
Both stars have gone on to date other people—Kristen is currently linked to Dylan Meyer—but the actress said that she has nothing but love for her Edward.
"He's the best," she said of Robert.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?