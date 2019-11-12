Hilary Duff Explains Why It Was Finally Time for the Lizzie McGuire Revival

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Nov. 12, 2019 11:30 AM
At one point in Hilary Duff's life, Lizzie McGuire was so yesterday!
Although the Hollywood star is more than excited to be part of Disney+'s upcoming revival, there was a period where Hilary simply wanted a break.
While stopping by Daily Pop, the actress was asked if she ever wanted to run away from the character. Her answer may surprise you.
"Of course. That's why I had a music career," she shared with E! News' Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner. "We shot 65 episodes in two years, so from 12 to 13, I was Lizzie McGuire. It is a blur. It went by so fast. I was so young and I loved it, but also, I wanted to have an identity outside of that so I started singing. And I definitely went through a phase of not wanting anything to do with her."
As for what changed her mindset? According to the actress, getting older led to a new mindset about her childhood career.
"By the time I was 19 or 20, I realized how appreciative I was for that role and for those opportunities. I love her. She's very iconic," she explained to us. "The conversations were happening with Disney for a long time, like years and years and years, and I was shooting Younger. I have kids and my main priority is spending time with them and it wasn't until last year when I was pregnant with my daughter. I was like, ‘I'm open to this conversation if we find her at 30. That's interesting to me.'"
Laura Moll Photography / @lauramollphoto
While Hilary recently wrapped week one of filming, the proud mom is also celebrating her partnership with Naturalena Brands.
According to Hilary, Happy Little Camper has the "healthiest, cleanest products out there" for babies including diapers and wipes. As for Veeda, their plant-based feminine care line is a necessity for women.
"There's so many chemicals in most brands that I was using for years and years and years and you don't think about that," she explained. "When I learned about Veeda, I thought, ‘Why am I spending all this time and energy thinking only about my kids?' Obviously, I should be conscious about what I'm putting in my body."
And for those still hoping for any and all scoop regarding the Lizzie McGuire revival, Hilary is trying her best to stay mum.
"She's 30. We are finding her on her 30th birthday and she's living in New York and we're going to see her family in the first episode, which is exciting," Hilary teased. "And there is a picture from us shooting in New York and she's pretty chic."
She added, "We will find a way to fit in butterfly clips."
