Adam Devine Is Begging You To Please Stop Confusing Him With Adam Levine

by kelli boyle | Tue., Nov. 12, 2019
Public service announcement: Adam DeVineand Adam Levineare not the same people.
But alas, during an appearance on Monday night's A Little Late with Lilly Singh, the Pitch Perfect alum revealed that many people mix up his name with that of the Maroon 5 frontman.
"That's my entire life," Devine admitted to host Lilly Singh. "Every time, like, I do a stand-up show, there's definitely a handful of people in the crowd that are like, 'Oh, he looks horrible. Did he gain 60 pounds and lose 11 inches? Adam Levine does not look proper.'"
The hilarious story came about after Devine confirmed his mom Penny Devine runs his Facebook fan page. "My mom needed something to do," he quipped. "I gave it to her to run, but she will post as if she's me."
That idea might not have been his best, though, considering the subtle shade she ended up throwing at the former Voice coach.
Showing a news story about Levine, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani shared to Devine's Facebook page, Singh revealed the caption the actor's mother used for the post: "Yeah...ok?"
Confused, but entertained, Devine asked, "Is that because, like, our names are close?"
And in case you're wondering if this has been a longtime problem for the Workaholics star, it has.
Reminding the audience of her YouTube days, Singh said this was even a thing when she and Devine collaborated on a parody sketch. "We did a YouTube video, and the title was—it was a parody—'Bringing My Boyfriend Adam Devine To My House,'" she said. "And all of the comments were, 'I thought it said Adam Levine.' So, I guess it's a common thing!"
Guess so! But please, for the sake of Devine's mother, stop.
