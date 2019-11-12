Adam Devine Is Begging You To Please Stop Confusing Him With Adam Levine

Public service announcement: Adam DeVineand Adam Levineare not the same people.

But alas, during an appearance on Monday night's A Little Late with Lilly Singh, the Pitch Perfect alum revealed that many people mix up his name with that of the Maroon 5 frontman.

"That's my entire life," Devine admitted to host Lilly Singh. "Every time, like, I do a stand-up show, there's definitely a handful of people in the crowd that are like, 'Oh, he looks horrible. Did he gain 60 pounds and lose 11 inches? Adam Levine does not look proper.'"

The hilarious story came about after Devine confirmed his mom Penny Devine runs his Facebook fan page. "My mom needed something to do," he quipped. "I gave it to her to run, but she will post as if she's me."

That idea might not have been his best, though, considering the subtle shade she ended up throwing at the former Voice coach.