Giuliana Rancic Looks Back at Her Sweetest E! News Interviews With George Clooney

Giuliana Rancic will be the first to attest—she's always had eyes for George Clooney!

With E! News switching coasts and shifting schedules after this week (the long-running pop culture commentary program will transition from evenings to mornings in the new year), its veteran co-host looks back at her and Clooney's sweetest and silliest run-ins in this nostalgic mash-up video that charts their friendship over the last two decades.

"Are you ever going to get married?" Rancic asks the actor in a taped sit-down interview from 2002. Continuing, she contextualizes her marriage question with a cheeky grin.

"I was going to lie and say, 'Our fans want to know…' But I want to know," she admits to then-single George. "Like, I want to know for personal reasons."