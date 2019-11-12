Hillary Clinton Stands Up for Meghan Markle Amid "Heartbreaking" Media Treatment

Hillary Clinton stands with Meghan Markle.

According to many royal watchers, the Duchess of Sussex has faced her fair share of unfair headlines and treatment in the British press.

But through all the public scrutiny, there's one mother-daughter duo who have Meghan's full support. Yes, it's Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.

"I have a great deal of feeling toward and about her because it's one thing to be told what it will be like when you step onto the biggest stage with the brightest spotlight joining the royal family…and yet it's still really hard to imagine," Hillary explained to BBC Radio 5 Live's Emma Barnett. "It takes some getting used to having every move scrutinized and analyzed and frankly things made up and I really wish her and her husband the very best because they are struggling to have a life of meaning and integrity on their own terms and that's hard enough if you're just walking around in today's world."

The former First Lady added, "But if you're that big of a platform, it's really difficult."