Hilaria Baldwin Says She's Living a "Sad Reality" After 2nd Miscarriage

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Nov. 12, 2019 9:10 AM

Hilaria Baldwin

After suffering her second miscarriage, Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram to thank her followers for their support.

"Today opened and it was not a nightmare…just a sad reality," she wrote in a post on Tuesday. "Thank you for all of your kind and sympathetic words. I didn't know so many tears existed in the body. I'm trying to be present for my grief but understand that life goes on and there is still beauty, even in darkness."

Hilaria, who is married to Alec Baldwin, confirmed the miscarriage in an Instagram post on Monday.

"We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months," she wrote alongside a video of her daughter Carmen comforting her. "We also want you to know that even though we are not OK right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you, too. I told her that this baby isn't going to come after all...but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. I'm really devastated right now...I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don't know what else to say...I'm still in shock and don't have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi...that's all I ask."

She also shared that "tonight is my last night with her," in a separate post on Monday.

Hilaria announced the pregnancy news in September and revealed the sex of the child in October.

She also suffered a miscarriage seven months ago. The author told her followers she was "most likely experiencing a miscarriage" in April and penned an essay called "Why I Shared My Miscarriage in Real Time" for Glamour.

"This is something that has not been easy," she told Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie at the time. "I understand it and I wanted to come out and speak about it because it's something that so many people deal with and, as women, we're trained to deal with it silently."

Hilaria's fans aren't the only ones to show support. Alec's niece, Hailey Bieber, did, as well.

"I'm so sorry," she wrote. "Love you guys."

