Laura Dern Can Thank Kanye West For Making Her Kids Think She's Cool

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix, Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards
by kelli boyle | Tue., Nov. 12, 2019 9:05 AM
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix, Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards
Kanye Westupgraded Laura Dern from a regular mom to a cool mom.
In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing Tuesday, the Big Little Lies star opened up about seeing Kanye wear a Raf Simons shirt with her face on it—and, most importantly, how his stamp of approval totally impressed her kids, Ellery, 18, and Jaya, 14. (She shares the teens with ex-husband Ben Harper.)
"This is thanks to the amazing designer Raf Simons who paid homage to David Lynch and his work," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "But what he didn't know is he actually gave me a tiny bit of cred in my house of teenagers and I'm really grateful."
Back in August, the Jesus Is King rapper was photographed sporting the long-sleeved tee, which features a short of a young Dern the 1986 thriller Blue Velvet.
Hoping to milk her waning cool factor for all its worth, the Little Women actress asked Ellen to help her out.
"In fact, if any rapper comes on this show and you want to just hand them a shirt with my face on it, I'd really appreciate it," she joked. "'Cause it's really working for me, guys. Every mother should, somehow, get this opportunity when their kids are, like, 15."
As for which rappers specifically, Dern suggested A$AP Rocky and Kendrick Lamar. "I'm not opposed!" she quipped.
After all, the simple gesture from Kanye has certainly improved her home life. "There is a slight self-serving aspect to this because cause I'm just not yelled at all the way to school," she joked. "There's, like, a break in it."
For her part, Ellen pointed out the obvious. "What do you have to be to be a cool mom?!" the host said. "You're Laura Dern!" Our thoughts exactly.
Hopefully her kids will be equally impressed when she returns to Jurassic Park in the final installation of the Jurassic World trilogy. If not, her deal with DeGeneres might be her best bet.
Nattie Neidhart Learns Her Late Dad Is Joining WWE's Hall of Fame Right After Qualifying for WrestleMania
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?