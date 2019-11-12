Watch Selena Gomez's Surprise Performance at BFF Julia Michaels' Concert

For Julia Michaels, one friend knows what it's like.

The songstress' track, "Anxiety," takes fans through the rollercoaster of it, a feeling her friend and fellow star Selena Gomez understands. The two teamed up on the song, which was released at the start of this year. On Monday night, the gal pals took fans by surprise when they reunited on stage during Michaels' concert at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

According to a source, Gomez unexpectedly took the stage during the second to last song of the night after Michaels cued her by saying, "Let's see what Selena thinks about it." The stars proceeded to perform the track together and, in the end, Michaels gave her famous friend a big hug and kissed her on the cheek.