Ricky Gervais Set to Host the 2020 Golden Globes for the "Very Last Time"

by emily belfiore | Tue., Nov. 12, 2019 6:09 AM

Ricky Gervais, Golden Globes

Fifth time's the charm: Ricky Gervais is set to host the 2020 Golden Globes!

Taking on the coveted role for a record fifth time, the British comedian is excited to lead the 77th annual award show, albeit it may be his last.

"Once again, they've made me an offer I can't refuse," Gervais said in a statement. "But this is the very last time I'm doing this, which could make for a fun evening."

Indeed, a fun night may be an understatement, according to Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Lorenzo Soria. "When Ricky Gervais is at the helm of the Golden Globes Awards, we can always expect the unexpected," he said in a press release. "We're excited to see it all unfold on Jan. 5!"

Back in 2010, Gervais took on the hosting gig for the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards. He hosted the show again 2011 and once again the following year. The funnyman made his return four years later at the 73rd annual show.

Watch

Best of Glambot: 2019 Golden Globe Awards

"There is always a palpable electricity in the room when Ricky takes the Globes stage," NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy praised. "His return as master of ceremonies at the Golden Globes is much anticipated. It is sure to make for an unexpected evening. We can't wait to see what he has up his sleeve."

Last year, Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh teamed up to host the Golden Globes, following in the footsteps of Seth MeyersJimmy Fallon, Tina Feyand Amy Poehler

As we anxiously wait for the Golden Globes nominees to be announced, viewers can get a head start on celebrating Ellen DeGeneres, who will be the recipient of the 2020 Carol Burnett Award at this year's show. DeGeneres is the second person to achieve this accolade, the first being Carol Burnett herself in 2019.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday, January 5, 2020 on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal Family.)

