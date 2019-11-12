Disney+ Is Here: What You Need To Know

Disney's big day has arrived!

Disney+ is officially functional, meaning not only do you now get to watch almost any Disney or Marvel or Star Wars or Pixar title you can think of, but you also get to watch some brand new shows and movies that are making their debut along with the service.

The streaming service will cost either $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year (saving you two months), giving you access to all available titles on your web browser, your iPhone or Android, or Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Roku, or Samsung and LG Smart TVs.

Episodes of the new TV shows will be released weekly, and content can be downloaded to be watched offline on up to 10 different devices. Four devices can stream Disney+ from one account at the same time.