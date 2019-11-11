Jennifer Aniston Dishes On the ''True Sweetness'' That Was Adam Sandler's Speech at the 2019 PCAs

by Pamela Avila | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 6:21 PM
The one where Jennifer Aniston had one of the most memorable nights of the year.
On Sunday, during the 2019 People's Choice Awards, the Friends alum was honored with the People's Icon Award. And who better to present her with the award than longtime friend and Murder Mystery co-star Adam Sandler.
The 53-year-old comedian tugged at everyone's heartstrings while presenting Aniston with the People's Icon Award, but most of all, he touched his dear friend's heart. After hearing the touching speech from her friend, Aniston took to the stage and asked Sandler, "Adam! When did you get so mushy?! Oh my god, I love this man with all my heart. This is one of the kindest human beings you'll ever meet."
But even backstage, Aniston couldn't stop gushing about Sandler's speech.
As she finished hugging Sandler and kissing him on the cheek backstage, Aniston caught up with E!'s Jason Kennedy to talk about what her friendship with her Just Go With It co-star meant to her.
"What makes this so special right here?" Kennedy asked the 50-year-old actress.
"I've literally known him for 30 years, we're family. Am I crying?" The Morning Show actress jokingly answered wiping an invisible tear from her cheek. "He made me tear up out there, Adam doesn't do this kind of stuff so that's why... that's just the true sweetness and friendship."
During her acceptance speech, Aniston also paid tribute to the beloved show that paved the path for the successful career she's had since then.
But first, she joked, "When I had first heard that I had won this Icon Award the first thing I thought was, 'Holy shnicks, have I been around that long? It turns out I have."
"Friends was truly the gift of a lifetime and i would not be standing up here without that amazing show and those amazing five other actors and with an audience who stuck with us for a decade and through streaming services now, and syndication and I'm sure coming to a watch soon near you or something! But anyway, you believed in us, you really did, and you believed in those very impossible large apartments, but you had to believe it because we were telling our story. But it's paved the way for everything that I've had the chance to do since," she added.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?