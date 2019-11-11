Charlize Theron, Yara Shahidi and More Stars Dazzle at the 2019 Glamour Women of the Year Awards

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 5:55 PM
It's all about that girl power!
The 2019 Glamour Women of the Year Awards have officially kicked off, and the industry's biggest power players came to slay—in both their fashion and work. On Monday night, women from all over showed up and showed out for the special occasion in New York City.
Making this awards ceremony extra special is the fact that Glamour magazine is celebrating fearless female leaders, trailblazers and rule-breakers, who continue to shatter glass ceilings. It's no wonder the publication is honoring: Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi, Oscar winner Charlize Theron, professional soccer player Megan Rapinoe, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, teen environmental activis Greta Thunberg, novelist Margaret Atwood, fashion designer Tory Burch and the empowering women of RAICES, an organization that protects the rights of immigrants and refugees.
Along with the nominees, celebrities and activists such as Mj Rodriguez, Jameela Jamil and Jane Fonda (to name a few) graced the red carpet with their powerful presence and bold ensembles.
Before guests and honorees find their seats, sip on some champagne and soak up all of that female power, we're taking a moment to appreciate their sleek, chic and daring style choices on the red carpet.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
The Pose star knows how to make an entrance, and her custom bright-yellow design by Cong Tr is proof!
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Let's all take a moment of silence for the legendary star's black sequins power suit.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
The Claws actress has us lusting after the holidays with her sparkly red velvet dress, silver-studded heels and festive drop-earrings.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
White hot! The Bombshell actress brings the drama to the red carpet with her striking Givenchy gown.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Perfectly pink! The Tamron Hall host adds a splash of color to the awards ceremony with her flamingo pink dress.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
One word: glamorous! The When They See Us director always slays the red carpet with fun prints and timeless designs, and this number is no different.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
The 17-year-old star's holographic silver Batsheva dress is out of this world!
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Bright and merry! The 22-year-old fashion model and trailblazer (she's touted as the first woman to wear a hijab in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant) lights up the awards ceremony with her vibrant ensemble.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Keeping it classic! The Orange Is the New Black stuns in a black and white ensemble, which proves that less is more.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Red hot, hot, hot. The Aladdin actress and comedian oozes with glamour at the star-studded event with her fiery red dress, that features a large massive bow, corset-like silhouette and billowing ruffles.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Flower power! The Grown-ish star and tonight's honoree goes for a bright and bold ensemble for the special occasion.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
The Black Panther actress gives everyone a run for their money, as she stuns in a effortlessly elegant ensemble.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
The Upside actress looks like a ray of sunshine with her vibrant yellow Marc Jacobs gown.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
The model and actress blinds guests with her sequins blazer and skirt—in the best way possible.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
The 29-year-old model exudes glamour and grace at the awards ceremony with her royal fuchsia gown.
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Squad goals! It's clear they bring their A-game to the soccer field and the red carpet.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
The legendary supermodel brings daring and dazzling fashion to the red carpet with her little black (shimmery) dress.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
The 27-year-old writer brightens up the star-studded ceremony wearing an eye-catching marigold gown.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Orange you glad the 33-year-old actress and activist is wearing the unique color? Jameela brings fun and flirty fashion to the event with her Balmain ensemble.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
The Vanderpump Rules star looks effortlessly elegant in her Gucci gown, which includes a jewel-adorned bow and trim.
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
A vision in white! The actress and late-night host exudes Marilyn Monroe vibes with her cream-colored cocktail dress, deep red lipstick color and pin-up hairstyle.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Murphy skips the gown and opts for something more playful: a fiery jumpsuit.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Olivia looks sleek and chic in her mod-style gown, which features a fun and flirty blue velvet bow.
We're left speechless after seeing all of these fierce designs.
