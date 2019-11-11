Shakira Says Her Vocal Cord Injury Turned Her Into a "Depressed" and "Bitter" Person

She's come a long way.

In 2017, Shakira shocked the world when she had to postpone her El Dorado World Tour due to a vocal hemorrhage. What the world saw during that time was only a fraction of the real life turmoil the singer was going through behind the scenes. In a new interview with The Guardian, the mom of two is opening up about what she went through and her journey back to super-stardom.

"I always thought there were going to be things in my life that would go away, like beauty, youth, all of that stuff," she told the publication. "But I never thought that my voice would leave me, because it's so inherent to my nature. It was my identity. So when I couldn't sing, that was unbearable. There were times I couldn't even get out of bed–I was so depressed."

Beyond being hard on her career for obvious reasons, Shakira also explained the toll it took on her relationship with long-time partner Gerard Pique.