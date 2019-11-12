See Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban and More Country Music Dads' Cutest Fatherhood Moments

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Nov. 12, 2019 4:00 AM
We're just one day away from the 2019 CMA Awards!
At this year's ceremony, Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, and Keith Urban are all up for Male Vocalist of the Year. Urban, who is also nominated for Entertainer of the Year, loves to make award shows a family affair. At the 2018 CMA Awards, the "We Were" singer made wife Nicole Kidman cry during his acceptance speech for Entertainer of the Year.
"Baby girl, I love you so much, thank you. I'm shocked beyond shocked," an emotional Urban said to Kidman, who was in the audience. "Our girls at home: I love you. Thank you for supporting daddy and loving me through all of what I do. Same with you, baby girl. You make it all worthwhile."
Urban has also shared some sweet family moments on social media over the years, including one adorable snap of daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret with a sign they made for him.
In celebration of the upcoming award show, airing Wednesday night, we're looking back at country music dads' cutest fatherhood moments. Check out all of the adorable pictures below! And be sure to watch the ceremony to see which artists take home the awards!
How cute is is throwback photo of Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus? The singer is up for Musical Event of the Year at the CMA Awards for "Old Town Road (Remix)," with Lil Nas X.
Back in October, the "Living" singer shared this photo of him and his daughter preparing to get her ears pierced at Claire's. While Jordan might've been scared beforehand, she was all smiles when everything was said and done. "#dadstuff #jordanoninstagram...from Fear to Feeling It!" Dierks captioned the post, adding the hashtag #claires, of course.
Back in April 2017, ahead of the ACM Awards, the superstar singer took to social media to share this adorable photo of his and Nicole Kidman's daughters, Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose, holding up a "good luck daddy" sign. Urban captioned the post, "When my daughters do this......I've ALREADY WON!!!!"
Article continues below
"Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings [laughing emoji]," Thomas Rhett wrote on Instagram in July, announcing his wife's pregnancy. "I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it's a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y'all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy."
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
The Florida Georgia Line star was accompanied by wife Hayley Hubbard and daughter Olivia at the 2018 CMA Awards. Cuteness overload! The couple has since welcomed a son named Luca, born in Aug. 2019.
The Hubbard family had an adorably Frozen Halloween!
Article continues below
"Bein a dad is the BEST," the Dan + Shay star wrote alongside this sweet photo with his son, Asher James, adding a heart emoji. Shay and wife Hannah are currently expecting their second child together.
The American Idol judge's wife, Caroline, shared this cute family selfie in 2018. The Bryans were on their way to Australia when they snapped this sweet picture. Caroline wrote in her caption that son Tate "just asked if we could play hide-and-go seek on the plane." She joked, "I apologize...in advance...to everyone on this plane."
The country music superstar couldn't help but gush over kids Gracie McGraw, Audrey Caroline McGraw and Maggie Elizabeth McGraw on National Daughter's Day in September. "There is nothing as beautifully inspiring as being the father of 3 remarkable, talented and self-confident young women!" Tim wrote on Instagram alongside this photo of his girls. "Happy #nationaldaughtersday."
Article continues below
The 2019 CMA Awards will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?