Can the Botched Doctors Fix BTS Superfan Oliver's "K-Popped" Nose?

This BTS superfan will do anything to look like K-Pop star Jimin.

On Monday's all-new Botched, new patient Oliver turned to doctors Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow after a bad rhinoplasty left him looking like he was "K-Popped in the face." As the British native told the Botched camera, he has spent around $250,000 while trying to achieve the "smallest Korean nose possible."

Apparently, Oliver's BTS obsession began when the new patient was working abroad in South Korea. As BTS' fame grew, so did Oliver's fascination with plastic surgery.

"I think all of BTS are just so perfect. But, for me, Jimin is just my ultimate idol," Oliver gushed in a confessional. "I've got multiple carboard cutouts of Jimin. And I take Jimin to the restaurant, I sleep with Jimin in the bed. So, I just thought, 'If I can't be with Jimin, at least I can look like him.'"