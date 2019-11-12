From Blue Sequins to Ball Gowns: Kelsea Ballerini's Best Looks

Kelsea Ballerini is one of country music's brightest—and most fashionable—stars. 

As evidenced by her array of red carpet looks over the years, the 26-year-old Grammy nominee is not afraid to make a splash with fashion. The "Miss Me More" songstress has stepped out in virtually everything from a lace ball gown to a blue sequined jumpsuit or bubblegum pink ruffles. 

Through it all, the performer appears to have plenty of fun with her sense of style as she documents her outfits on Instagram, seemingly never shying away from bold colors, fun fabrics or new silhouettes. 

Now, with Ballerini slated to attend the 2019 CMA Awards, she'll be hitting the red carpet again tomorrow in what we suspect will be another winning look. 

This year, Ballerini is not only taking the stage as one of the night's beloved performers, but also attending as a Female Vocalist of the Year nominee

While we wait and see if she'll take home her first CMA Award on Wednesday night—and what fabulous outfit she has up her sleeves—revisit Ballerini's best looks with E!'s gallery below!

Kelsea Ballerini's Best Looks

Michael Loccisano/Wire Image

Black Tie

The songstress was best dressed in a black lace Galia Lahav gown at the 2019 amfAR New York gala.  

Kelsea Ballerini's Best Looks

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Pretty in Pink

The star made a colorful splash on the E! People's Choice Awards red carpet in pink ruffles.  

Kelsea Ballerini's Best Looks

Image Group LA/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Belle of the Ball

The star's 2018 CMA Awards dress was fitted to perfection. 

Kelsea Ballerini's Best Looks

J. Merritt/Getty Images

Lace Look

Ballerini donned a corseted lace look to the 2018 ACM Awards.  

Kelsea Ballerini's Best Looks

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Innovation In Music Awards

A Statement-Making Cinch

You can't help but love Ballerini's pouty belt from the Innovation in Music Awards in 2018. 

Kelsea Ballerini's Best Looks

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Bedazzled Beauty

The star opted for a white gown by Michael Kors embellished with floral appliqués  at the 2017 CMA Awards. 

Kelsea Ballerini's Best Looks

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Catsuit Queen

Ballerini shimmered in a black and blue sequin jumpsuit at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Kelsea Ballerini's Best Looks

John Shearer/WireImage

Twirl Away

A fabulous flowing floral gown like this requires a twirl. 

Kelsea Ballerini's Best Looks

John Shearer/WireImage

Ballerini's Ball Gown

At the 2016 ACM Awards, the songstress doubled as a princess in this breathtaking ball gown.   

Kelsea Ballerini's Best Looks

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Lifetime

Pearl Print

For the 2015 Billboard Women in Music event, Ballerini's navy and pearl mini made for a winning look. 

Kelsea Ballerini's Best Looks

John Shearer/WireImage

Lady in Red

In 2015, Ballerini performed at CMA's Country Christmas in the color of the holiday.   

