From Blue Sequins to Ball Gowns: Kelsea Ballerini's Best Looks

Kelsea Ballerini is one of country music's brightest—and most fashionable—stars.

As evidenced by her array of red carpet looks over the years, the 26-year-old Grammy nominee is not afraid to make a splash with fashion. The "Miss Me More" songstress has stepped out in virtually everything from a lace ball gown to a blue sequined jumpsuit or bubblegum pink ruffles.

Through it all, the performer appears to have plenty of fun with her sense of style as she documents her outfits on Instagram, seemingly never shying away from bold colors, fun fabrics or new silhouettes.

Now, with Ballerini slated to attend the 2019 CMA Awards, she'll be hitting the red carpet again tomorrow in what we suspect will be another winning look.