What's the Deal With The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon?

What exactly is the deal with The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon?

For years, fans of theorized he was the TV replacement for the gay comic book character Jesus. Then The Walking Dead introduced (and killed off) Jesus. Fans have shipped Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) for years. Now the attention is on Daryl and Connie (Lauren Ridloff). But when Carol seemed to nudge Daryl into taking his relationship with Connie to that romantic level, he balked.

So, what's the deal?

"Daryl's such an interesting character that way because in some ways, when it comes to romantic relationships, he's not a person that I think trusts easily, and a lot of that has to do with his backstory, which is filled with so much trauma. He was physically abused, as well as in other ways. There's sensitivity there for him," showrunner Angela Kang told EW.