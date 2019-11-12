This $40 Velvet Dress Has 800 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Nov. 12, 2019 4:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Hey deal lovers, we've found another amazing and affordable Amazon fashion find for you—just in time for holiday parties! This stunning long-sleeve velvet dress by Urban Coco is a timeless classic and only $43. In addition to upcoming festive fêtes, we'll be wearing this gorgeous gown to winter weddings and other formal events (Hi, red carpet season!).
Of course, you don't have to just take our word for it. Hundreds of real-life Amazon reviewers agree:
This elegant velvet dress is available in sizes Small though XXL and in black, green, wine, purple, lyons blue and royal blue. It features a wrap V-neck, high waist design and swing dress sweep.
"I was the belle of the ball. Love the dress now I want one in every color!" raves one happy customer, along with her fab photos.
"This dress is 100% a winner for me, " confirms another happy shopper. "The wide waist band tapers beautifully into the A-line skirt slimming your figure & elongating your shape...The color is dark & rich, & the velvet fabric gives it a lovely sheen. Highly recommend."
And many of the reviews mention how comfortable the dress is—another bonus in the time of enjoying delish holiday goodies! Shop all of Urban Coco's velvet dresses on Amazon.
Love affordable Amazon fashion too? Check out these $25 cozy sweater dresses, $60 faux leather moto jackets and $30 pleated midi skirts—all with hundreds of 5-star reviews!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?