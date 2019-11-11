All the Details on Kelsea Ballerini's Pretty Pink Looks at the 2019 People's Choice Awards

Kelsea Ballerini attended the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards in style.

The 26-year-old singer hit the red carpet at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. in a pink Raisa Vanessa dress and a pair of strappy Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Hair stylist Derek Williams also slicked her hair back into a chic ponytail, and makeup artist Moani Lee gave her a glamorous look.

Before hitting the stage for her performance, Ballerini switched into a hot pink Giambattista Valli x H&M number. She accessorized her look with some black Gucci boots.

"On Sundays, we wear pink," the "Peter Pan" star wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her first look.

Stylist Molly Dickinson said the award show marked her "first red carpet moment" with Ballerini, so she "really wanted it to be super special."

"We knew the performance look was going to be pink and we wanted the overall look for the night to feel very cohesive," she exclusively told E! News. "The light pink Raisa Vanessa tulle look was the perfect introduction to her hot pink Giambattista x H&M performance for her new song 'Club.'"