Gwen Stefani Sets the Record Straight on That Diamond Ring at 2019 People's Choice Awards

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 11:05 AM

Gwen Stefani can't escape these rumors!

Whenever the lead singer of No Doubt steps out with her longtime boyfriend Blake Shelton, pop culture fans can't help but keep their eyes on her finger. After all, you never know when a ring will appear.

It certainly was the case Sunday night when the Fashion Icon recipient attended the 2019 People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

So what's the deal with this weekend's piece of bling? Let's have Gwen explain.

"It might be a real ring, a real diamond but it's not a wedding ring. No, no," the singer shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy exclusively. "It actually doesn't fit over the glove on this hand so I put it on this hand. But good, right?"

People's Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Good? More like stunning!

"When I have something to say, I'll say it," Gwen assured fans backstage at the star-studded awards show.

Gwen Stefani, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Sunday night was a special night for the singer who received the Fashion Icon award from designer Jeremy Scott.

"I always, always loved fashion. It was one of those very instinctual things... So the fact that this is happening right now is hard to imagine, because it's just what I do. I love fashion!" Gwen told the crowd. "I think one of the biggest blessings of the whole thing is just all the amazing, talented designers and people that have like taught me all the things that I know."

And perhaps the cherry on top to a special award show is the fact that Blake was by Gwen's side throughout the whole celebration.

"He never does the red carpet. I think we've only done, like, three," she joked on Live From the Red Carpet. "It's not his thing, he's an Oklahoma guy."

But when it's to support his leading lady, he's happy to make a sweet escape to the show. Congrats again Gwen!

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!

