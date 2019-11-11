E! Gives a Make-A-Wish Recipient an Unforgettable Night at the 2019 People's Choice Awards

by Stephanie Wenger | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 10:48 AM
Talk about getting the red carpet treatment!
E! partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help make 18-year-old Mallory's wish of attending the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards come true.
"I'm just excited to meet all the celebrities and go the red carpet," she shared. "Thank you E! for making my wish come true."
The Michigan native joined the stars as she walked down the red carpet and posed for photographers before heading inside for the PCAs ceremony on Sunday night.
Mallory, who suffers from a severe gastrointestinal disorder, was all smiles as she made her way into the show which celebrated the year's best in movies, music, television and pop culture.
The teen even meet Bachelor nation favorites, Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, Becca Tilley and Tyler Cameron as well as YouTube star David Dobrik as she made her red carpet debut at one of Hollywood's biggest nights.
Mallory, whose favorite celebrities include Milly Bobby Brown and Ariana Grande, rocked a gorgeous green gown and was accompanied by her family for her special night at the People's Choice Awards.
As for her favorite moment of the show, she shared that it was "seeing Jennifer Aniston. I love her so much!"
Check out Mallory's photo diary below and watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m. for more from the People's Choice Awards.
Mallory and her family joined Bachelor nation favorites Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph and Tyler Cameron on the red carpet.
We're sure that meeting David Dobrik was a highlight of the night!
Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester made time for a pic with Mallory and her family before the big show.
Article continues below
E! News' Will Marfuggi as well as Nightly Pop's Morgan Stewart and Hunter March posed for a photo with the teen and her family.
The Michigan native and Becca Tilley were red carpet ready at the PCAs.
Mallory and her family rode in style to the People's Choice Awards.
Article continues below
The group was dressed to the nines to walk the PCAs red carpet.
Mallory and her family were picture perfect for their night at the PCAs.
The trio was all smiles while posing together at the PCAs.
Article continues below
The family was ready to celebrate while seating in the audience at the award show.
Mallory stunned in a beautiful green dress as she struck a pose at the PCAs.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?