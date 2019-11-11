Selena Gomez Nails the '90s at Julia Michaels' Prom Birthday Party

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 8:45 AM
Look at Selena Gomeznow—she's a '90s glam dream come true!
The "Lose You to Love Me" songstress hit the town on Sunday night in honor of Julia Michaels' upcoming 25th birthday on Wednesday. Since the Grammy nominee is a '90s baby, what better way to pay homage to the milestone occasion than with this very fitting theme: '90s prom!
According to snaps shared on social media, the lavish bash was on point when it came to the theme with hanging string lights, under the sea-themed backdrops for guests to pose against, streamers, a disco ball and, of course, plenty of '90s style.
Gomez, also a 1990s kid, took full advantage of the theme by rocking a black slip dress, chunky-heeled boots, a choker and her hair piled into an updo with those signature '90s side pieces.
For a close-up look at her lewk, Gomez also posted a selfie showing off her pink eye makeup. Nailed it!
As for the guest of honor, Michaels rocked a red look from head to toe, including a red babydoll spaghetti strap dress with matching gloves.
With her long, blond hair, we were totally picking up Clueless vibes à la Cher Horowitz from the birthday gal.
Needless to say, we're totally buggin' over this birthday party theme and their fabulous outfits!
Happy Birthday, Julia Michaels!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?