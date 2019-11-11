Sex Education Season 2 First Look Promises All Kinds of Fun and Drama

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 8:40 AM

Sex Education

Netflix

Ready to get resume your Sex Education? The new season of Netflix's acclaimed comedy doesn't premiere until 2020, but we've got your first look at what's in store for Otis, Jean, Maeve, Eric and the rest of the Sex Education crew.

In season two, Otis (Asa Butterfield) must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to make progress with his girlfriend, Ola, while he also deals with his recently strained relationship with Maeve (Emma Mackey).

Season two also features the school in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, which highlights the need for better sex education at the school. Could Jean (Gillian Anderson), Otis' sex therapist mom, lend a hand?

Also be on the lookout for new kids who will challenge the status quo at Morale Secondary.

Gillian Anderson Calls Sex Education a British Love Letter

The first season ended with Otis overcoming his inability to masturbate, Eric and Adam connecting on a different level (and then Adam being sent to military school), and Maeve went to reconnect with Otis only to find him kissing Ola. Get more scoop below.

Sex Education Season 2

Netflix

Otis and Eric

Eric has new-found self-confidence, but finds it's attracting unfamiliar kinds of attention.

Sex Education Season 2

Netflix

Lily and Ola

Lily (Tanya Reynolds) hits pause on her sexual endeavors to focus on her creative talents. Look for her to find a new friend in Ola (Patricia Allison).

Sex Education Season 2

Netflix

Jean

Jean and Jakob's (Mikael Persbrandt) relationship is thrust into the spotlight, forcing them to learn how to operate as a blended family.

Sex Education Season 2

Netflix

Jackson

Jackson (Kedar Willaims-Stirling) is under the gun to succeed, this time with his school work, thanks to his parents and their pressures on him.

Sex Education Season 2

Netflix

Maeve and Aimee

Maeve and Aimee's (Aimee Lou Wood) friendship is stronger than ever thanks to Aimee ditching her old friend group.

Sex Education Season 2

Netflix

Adam

When viewers last saw Adam (Connor Swindells), he was sent off to military school. It's there viewers find him, and he's still conflicted by his feelings for Eric.

Season two will be eight episodes and debut in 2020. The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn. Season two has directors Ben Taylor, Alice Seabright and Sophie Goodhart. Nunn, Taylor and Jamie Campbell are also executive producers on the series.

