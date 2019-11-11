Inside Shay Mitchell's New Life as a Mom

Just weeks into the mothering game, Shay Mitchell already sounded like a seasoned pro.

As she kicked off her interview with Vogue, calling in from the L.A. home she's holed up in since daughter Atlas' arrival last month, she joked, "I got three hours of sleep last night, so it was a good one."

Beyond that and early battles with engorgement (read: breastfeeding problems) it's the ever-present mom guilt that lets her know she's well and truly made it to her new station in life. Even when you're prepared for it, that feeling that you're never doing quite enough or quite well enough for the person you'd literally lay down your life for? Forget sleep deprivation—that's easily the hardest lesson.

"There is a lot of stress and anxiety," she admitted of embarking on this new adventure with boyfriend Matte Babel. "I'd heard all these things from my friends saying, 'You're going to second guess a lot of things you do, you're going to feel guilty when you leave her.' [It's been all about] just taking the time to get ready and be by myself to [say,] 'Okay cool, now I can handle this, I've got this, so many people have done this before me, and so many people have felt the same way.'"