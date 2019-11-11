Drake Getting Booed Off Stage After a Surprise Appearance Will Make You Cringe

Drake

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

If you ask Drake, this was definitely not part of God's plan.

On Sunday night, the rapper made a surprise appearance at Tyler, the Creator's annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. But, fans hoping to see Frank Ocean instead, we're not pleased. (Ahead of the show, the headliner was not announced, so many believed the top act would be Ocean. Welp.)

In the middle of his song "Wu-Tang Forever," the 33-year-old tried addressing the bitter crowd. "Make some noise for yourself tonight," Drake said. "I'm here for you tonight. If you want to keep going, I will keep going. What's up?"

As it turns out, they did not want him to keep going⁠—and the audience began loudly booing. "If you want to keep going," he said again, "I will keep going tonight."

This time, as the scream of "no" got louder, Drake took the hint.

"It's been love," he said as he left the stage, ending his performance 20 minutes early. "I love ya'll. I go by the name of Drake. Thank you for having me."

Afterwards, as the clip of his short-lived set went viral, fans took to social media to defend the "In My Feelings" singer.

"Frank not performing is exactly what a crowd who would boo Drake deserves," tweeted one user. Chimed in another, "Seeing lots of video of Drake getting boo'd at Camp Flog. It sucks because Tyler books this festival himself. The lineup reflects his personal tastes and these are artists he usually has relationships with (Tyler asked Drake to do it as a favor). The disrespect is astounding."

