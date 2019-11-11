Hannah Brown Presents Herself With ''Most Awkward Person Award'' After the 2019 People’s Choice Awards

Hannah Browncouldn't help but fangirl over her own favorite stars at last night's 2019 E! Peoples Choice Awards.

In a video on her Instagram Story following the award show, Brown—who won The Competition Contestant of 2019 category—shared with her fans the cringeworthy moments she shared with her fellow stars. "Before I go to bed and take off this dress," she began, "I also won the 2019 Most Awkward Person Award when I introduced myself to Pink, then again with Jimmy Fallon and then again with Adam Sandler."

But it wasn't exactly Sandler she was geeking out over. "I told Adam Sandler that if he was able to let me meet Jennifer Aniston, I would...sign my soul," she admitted. "Not really. It was the weirdest thing."

"I just had, like, an exorcism come over me of just being the biggest weirdo ever," Brown continued. "It was still cool. It still happened."