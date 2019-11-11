Watch Pink’s Daughter Willow Adorably Crash Her 2019 People’s Choice Awards Photoshoot

Talk about cute!

Pink and Willow Hart shared an adorable moment at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday. The "Walk Me Home" singer was channeling her inner model during her PCAs photoshoot when her 8-year-old photobombed her. Waiting in the wings with her younger brother Jameson Hart, 2, the little fashionista deemed it an opportune time to offer her mom a snack.

Of course, Pink handled it like a pro. Mid-pose and giving the camera a fierce look, Pink looked down at her mini-me, smirked and ate the pretzel she was snacking on. Thankfully, the backstage moment was all captured on video! Pink shared the hilarious mother-daughter clip to her Instagram, captioning it, "When you're in a photo shoot and your person offers you carbs #peopleschoice #carbloading #family."

The "What About Us" singer didn't just win on social media. Pink brought home the coveted People's Champion of 2019 award, which honors a celebrity that has made notable philanthropic contributions.