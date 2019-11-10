Bachelor Nation Represented At the E! People's Choice Awards

The People love The Bachelor, so it's no surprise that The People's Choice Awards is doubling as a Bachelor Nation reunion tonight.

Not only are The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise nominated tonight, but Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron, and Colton Underwood all scored individual nominations, and Wells Adams was part of E!'s live red carpet team for the night. While Wells has been out of the game/bartending the game for a while now, it might have been a little bit awkward for the more recent stars, as both Colton and Tyler are Hannah's exes, and they were all nominated for the same award.

In the end, it went to Miss Hannah Alabama, and it appeared that there were no hard feelings. (There actually were other stars of other shows in the category, but we all knew which franchise the win was going to.)