America's Got Talent Wins The Competition Show of 2019 at the People's Choice Awards

America's Got Talent and America's Got Talent's Got a People's Choice Award!

The NBC talent show just won the Competition Show of 2019 at the E! People's Choice Awards, and host Terry Crews took the stage to accept the award, keeping it short and sweet.

"The height of your success is equal to the depth of your gratitude, and I have to say on behalf of the brilliant crew and social and digital teams and Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, and the Simon Cowell, we thank you, and we are grateful, because we show that everybody has talent," he said.