Kim Kardashian Makes Plea for Death Row Inmate Rodney Reed to Be Saved at 2019 People's Choice Awards

Kim Kardashian's social justice work never stops.

At the 2019 People's Choice Awards, the aspiring lawyer paused her interview with Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner to speak about an issue that is of great importance to her. Speaking about her fans, she shares, "I'm just so glad that they've followed all of us on our life journeys, whether you know it's the life changes that we've made and for me getting so involved in justice reform."

She continues, "Seeing everyone rally around cases like Rodney Reed's case that I'm so passionate about and getting people from both sides of the aisle to really come together and support something like a stay of execution from the governor of Texas... I'm so proud that the right and the left are working together and I'm proud that the fans are following this journey with me."