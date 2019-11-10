Noah Centineo Is Surprised to Find Out He's Funny After Being Named Comedy Movie Star of 2019 at the People's Choice Awards

Noah Centineo, you're funny.

"I guess I'm funny, I didn't know that," the Internet's boyfriend said earnestly after making his way on stage—no easy feat, as he's still on a crutch after undergoing knee surgery to fix a basketball injury and David Spade was busy going viral by shooting him a lascivious look—at the 2019 People's Choice Awards, where he was named Comedy Movie Star of the year.

Much to his apparent surprise.

"Thank you, this never gets easier, anyone watching at home," the star of the Netflix sensation The Perfect Date said. "It's always so nerve-wracking, you're like, 'Uhhh, oh my god, people! And I've got to talk and I've got to say things!' Cole killed it," he added, referring to Cole Sprouse's pitch-perfect speech for Drama Movie Star of 2019, in which he basically told fellow nominees Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio to hang in there, their day will come.