Kevin Hart Makes First Official Appearance Since Car Crash at 2019 People’s Choice Awards

Kevin Hart's comeback continues.

More than two months after the A-list star suffered severe injuries in a car accident, Hart made his first official appearance at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday.

Robert Downey Jr. presented the award for Comedy Act of 2019 to Hart, who expressed gratitude for the ongoing journey he's taken to restore his health.

Kanye West's "Stronger" couldn't have been a better song for Hart to walk out to as the entire audience gave him a standing ovation. "First and foremost, thank God because I definitely don't have to be here," Kevin shared. "Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter. Family. I want to thank my wife and kids, who really stepped up to the plate for me."

Hart also thanked his loyal fans, concluding, "You have no idea the effect you have on us as entertainers your energy, your support. It means the world and I truly want to thank you guys for being there for me in my difficult time."