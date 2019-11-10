Gwen Stefani Gushes About Her "Amazing" Fashion Icon Award and Blake Shelton at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards

What you waiting for? E! News' exclusive interview with Gwen Stefani is right here!

E! News correspondent Giuliana Rancic caught up with the singer just moments ago at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.

The songstress, who is receiving the annual Fashion Icon award honoring her decades of style tonight, chatted with Rancic while wearing a stunning high-low Vera Wang white dress with a large bow detailing on the back. She completed her look with over-the-knee black books and chic black gloves.

The songstress excitedly gushed about receiving her award, saying, "This is amazing, I can't believe this is happening to me!"

On what it feels like to see fans and other celebs wearing her lines, like her lifestyle brand L.A.M.B., Stefani recalled how, "I can remember being on the tour bus with No Doubt…and going, wait a minute, that girl copied me! It was the most incredible feeling."

She cutely mentioned how she used to be that girl, remembering a time when she went, "To a Madonna concert...and it was all the Madonna wannabees. So, to have someone copy me was like, 'What?'"