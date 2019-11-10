KJ Apa Confesses to Reading Fan Messages at the 2019 People's Choice Awards! But Does He Respond?

Surprise, KJ Apa!

On Sunday, the Riverdale actor hit the red carpet at the E! People's Choice Awards and was surprised with a very special FaceTime. Thanks to E!'s own Jason Kennedy, fellow Riverdale star Charles Melton was able to join in on the PCAs fun via a video call.

"KJ does not know this is happening, but Charles Melton [is] joining us on FaceTime," Kennedy revealed to a shocked Apa during an exclusive chat. "Charles, we can't really hear you, but we just wanted to say hello."

Per Apa, Melton was unable to join his co-stars at the big awards show as he's currently filming a movie in Louisiana.

"I was supposed to be over their visiting him at the moment," the 22-year-old actor admitted. "Yes, well you know, I got other things to take care of. Bye, bro. Love you!

This isn't the first time that Melton has surprised a co-star at the People's Choice Awards. In fact, last year, Melton surprised girlfriend and co-star Camila Mendes with a sweet video message.