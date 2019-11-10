See the Vanderpump Rules Cast's Red Carpet Looks at the 2019 People's Choice Awards

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 5:41 PM
Vanderpump Rules is here to SURve lewks!
The cast is putting their differences aside to celebrate pop culture's biggest night at the 2019 People's Choice Awards. And, more importantly, Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are all at the Barker Hangar in sunny Santa Monica, Calif., simply relishing in their status as nominees for Reality Show of 2019.
Tonight is likely a welcome break for the cast of Vanderpump Rules. In an exclusive sneak peek of the shows 8th season, there seems to be no shortage of relationship and friendship drama going on among the staff at Lisa Vanderpump's famed restaurant. Relationships and friendships will no doubt be tested, but on the PCAs red carpet they're passing the style test with flying colors.
To see how the reality star cast pump-ed up the E! red carpet in style, check out the gallery below!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Image
Lala is bringing the heat in this voluptuous cocktail dress.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Image
We're living in a multi-colored dream with this red carpet look.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
We don't know who looks more fashionable, Ariana in this pink look or Tom with a bold shirt?
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
This little black dress packs a punch full of style.
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
It looks like that newlywed glow is holding strong with these two!
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Name a better duo... we'll wait.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
This cast member is not afraid to step outside the box with his velour suit and patterned shirt.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Scheana Shay ain't here to play!
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
