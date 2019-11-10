Sarah Hyland Admits She's a "Stage Fiancé" While Wells Adams Works the 2019 People's Choice Awards

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 5:37 PM
Sarah Hyland, she's just like us when it comes to her beau. The Modern Family star stopped on the red carpet for the 2019 People's Choice Awards where her man Wells Adams is hosting a live stream, and admitted to Nina Parker, Brad Goreski and Zanna Roberts Rassi that she was watching Adams on the live stream on her way to the ceremony.
"Stalker!" she joked.
Hyland, who is engaged to the Bachelor Nation veteran, said she's a "stage fiancé," and would be a producer for him. "Does it pay well?" Hyland isn't hard up for a job, she's already at work on a new series at ABC for after Modern Family wraps up, and she's a little busy planning her nuptials. However, she said she doesn't have a date yet.
"Do you know?" she asked her stylist and pal Goreski.
Hyland, who was wearing Fausto Puglisi, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes, said she and Adams are "really trying to just enjoy being engaged."
"I'm going to be cutting down the list until we don't even have a wedding. Weddings are expensive," Hyland told Parker.
Will Goreski make the wedding cut?! It's safe to say yes, considering their longstanding relationship. What's the best thing about working with Goreski? "I'd say your twerk dance parties. Or when I look like a Barbie doll in nipple pasties and spanks and we do a naked Barbie dance," Hyland admitted.
Hyland revealed she has two bridesmaids and revealed the folks who make up her bridal party, including Vanessa Hudgens. See it on Instagram.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
