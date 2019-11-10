The Soup Is Returning to E! With a New Host! Watch the First Promo

This news is piping hot!

Today E! announced that, come early 2020, they'll be serving up all-new episodes of the legendary franchise, The Soup. It's said the evolved and supercharged series will be hosted by comedian and actress Jade Catta-Preta.

Through Catta-Preta's irreverent and biting sense of humor, The Soup will once again provide LOL-worthy commentary on trending pop culture moments. We're talking OMG reality TV moments, must see viral videos and so much more.

"We're excited to bring this beloved franchise back to the network, with a new take on an old favorite," Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President of Original Programming and Development for Oxygen and E!, shared in an announcement. "Jade's quick wit and keen observations will provide a much-needed voice in today's pop culture landscape delivered in a way that only The Soup can."

E! viewers may recognize the Brazilian-born comic thanks to her work on MTV's Girl Code, Punk'd and Comedy Central's @Midnight. She has also had guest roles on Modern Family and The Jim Gaffigan Show.